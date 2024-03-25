Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is known for Baby, Pink, Manmarziyaan and others, has married her long-term boyfriend, Mathias Boe. The two reportedly tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur on Saturday. As per media reports, the ceremonies began on Wednesday. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony. Taapsee Pannu Ties the Knot With Long-Term Boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in an Intimate Wedding- Reports.

Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in Thappad and Dobaara joined the wedding celebrations along with auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend. Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event. Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Her Wedding Rumours With Boyfriend Mathias Boe in March 2024 - Here's What The Actress Said!.

However, her representatives didn't give any official confirmation when IANS reached out to them.

