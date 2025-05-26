Mumbai, May 26: The upcoming season of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is diversifying its performance portfolio by inviting Superfans to be a part of their “Parivaar”. The new concept will entail everything from epic impressions to quirky dance moves, dramatic dialogues to completely offbeat talents. With this the show aims to celebrate its fans and the fandom.

Whether you’ve memorised every joke, quoted every punchline, or just have a talent that’s totally hatke, this is your moment to shine. Kapil, Archana, Sunil, Krushna and Kiku are ready to welcome a new kind of guest, the viewers Earlier, it was revealed that ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is set to return to Netflix for Season 3 on June 21. Joining Kapil in this comedy show are his ever-hilarious partners Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek along with Archana Puran Singh. This season promises more surprises and many more familiar faces. Cannes 2025: Karan Johar Unveils Poster for ‘Homebound’ Ahead of Festival De Cannes Premiere.

How To Apply for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 3 on Netflix

Talking about the new season, Kapil had earlier said in a statement, "Coming back for another season on Netflix truly feels like coming home to family — and this time, the family’s only getting bigger! Every season, we’ve brought together an exciting mix of guests from all walks of life to keep the laughs rolling and the energy fresh”. “We have aimed at showcasing diverse conversations about careers, life choices, family, love, and used comedy as the medium to reach everyone”, he added. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Romantic Comedy Nears INR 30 Crore Mark on Its Opening Weekend in India.

Kapil said in season 3 apart from our interactions and amazing guests, Netflix and The Great Indian Kapil Show are doing something extra special. “As a thank you for the incredible love we've received, we’re turning the spotlight on our superfans. Their stories, their quirks, their talent — they never fail to amaze us”. Season 3 will invite the most unique and fun fans of Netflix and The Great Indian Kapil Show to share their unique and distinct talents.

