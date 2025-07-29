Bollywood actor Ruslaan Mumtaz has opened up about the emotional challenges of working in the entertainment industry, admitting that loneliness in showbiz is very real. He also spoke candidly about the impact it can have on mental health. 'Hazaar Baatein' Music Video: Ruslaan Mumtaz Goes Through Love and Heartache in This Track by Let's Get LOUDER (Watch Video)

Ruslaan Mumtaz on Mental Health Struggles

In an interview with IANS, the Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar actor pointed out that while many actors and individuals in the entertainment industry have visibly struggled—and tragically, some have even lost their lives—the issue extends far beyond the film world. He noted that people from all walks of life are facing similar emotional battles. Ruslaan emphasised that isolation is a key factor contributing to these struggles. Ruslaan Mumtaz Assures Fans He's Safe Post Getting Stuck in Flood-Stricken Manali (Watch Video)

Ruslaan Mumtaz: ‘The Isolation Is Real’

When asked about the growing concern around mental health, especially among young actors, and what he believes causes the frustration and isolation that can sometimes lead to harmful thoughts, Ruslaan Mumtaz explained that mental health has become a pressing issue in today’s world. “Mental health is a huge issue, especially in today’s world. After the pandemic, we saw many cases of actors and other people in the industry struggling and even sadly taking their own lives. But the truth is, it’s not just about being an actor—people from all walks of life are dealing with this. The isolation is real. Social media has created a false sense of connection, but in reality, people are alone in a crowd. They don’t talk to others, and that sense of loneliness only grows.” Ruslaan Mumtaz to Make a Comeback on the Small Screen After 3 Years.

Ruslaan Mumtaz: ‘Don’t Give Up on Life’

Speaking about how his new show Tic Tac Timeout addresses the sensitive subject of suicide, the Teree Sang actor Ruslaan Mumtaz said the series conveys an important message — that ending one’s life is never the answer. He stated, “It’s a delicate topic, for sure. But in our show, the character doesn’t go through with the suicide. In fact, we highlight the struggles of trying to end his life and how difficult it really is. The show doesn’t glorify suicide; it shows that ending one’s life is never the answer. As my character’s life changes with Leena’s arrival, he decides to live. So, the message is clear: your life can turn around at any moment, and you shouldn’t give up.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).