The Lion King Premieres On Disney Plus; Here's How You Can Watch Danny Glover, Beyonce Movie on Hotstar

After a short delay, due to COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Disney Plus has finally launched in India. The streamer has merged services with a pre-existing popular OIT platform, Hotstar, in the country. All the Disney-exclusive content is now available to watch to the Indian audience who have a premium Hotstar subscription. And the content included the uber-popular The Lion King which released in 2019. The movie is a photo-realistic remake of the hit animated film of the same name. The Lion King premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 2 at 6 PM. Now, you can access it at any time.

All you have to do is log in to you Hotstar account from the app or desktop browser (update the app if required). You do not need to download a new app. If you are subscribed to premium services, you can access the Disney Plus content with a button located in the middle of the taskbar at the bottom. Once you click it, either The Lion King will be available on the homepage or you'd have to click on the sub-section 'Disney'. Once inside the section, you can easily locate The Lion King to watch.

Other subsections in Disney Plus include Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic, and Star Wars. You can also watch the recent-hit Frozen 2 on Disney Plus. The movie was released earlier than intended to entertain the audience while they are locked down due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The Lion King remake features an ensemble of popular Hollywood names in voice roles. Donald Glover plays the role of Simba. Seth Rogen is Pumbaa and Billy Eichner is Timon. Chiwetel Ejiofor voices for Scar. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter plays Nala. The Lion King directed by Jon Favreau earned over 1.7 billion at the global box office upon its release.