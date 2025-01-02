Hidden Love actress Zhao Lusi, 26, has spoken out after health concerns and abuse allegations involving her company. She is currently under medical care. Zhao revealed her troubling workplace experiences, shedding light on the intense struggles she endured. Her bravery in sharing these details brings attention to the industry's dark side. She stated that she had no intention of her to make her incident public. Lusi said, "This is my first and last response to everything that has happened recently. I sincerely apologize for taking up public attention. Before all this, I never allowed my illness to affect my work or those around me. I also acknowledge my own shortcomings. I’ve always thought of myself as patient, but over the past half month, I’ve realized that deep down, I’m not as magnanimous as I believed. So, I do hold some responsibility for the situation." Who Is Zhao Lusi? ‘Hidden Love’ C-Drama Star Reveals Past Abuse From Her Former Boss Amid Mounting Health Concerns After Chinese Actress on Wheelchair Video Goes Viral.

My profession has given me more help and support than I could have imagined. I’m deeply grateful and fortunate, which allows me to understand all the misunderstandings I’ve faced. I fully support the idea that anyone can choose the career they aspire to at any time. You always have the right to leave the hardships and exhaustion of your current situation. You can stop whenever you want; you are free, and you can be brave."

The Chinese actress shared the stages of depression and how everyone told her that her mental state was nothing and not a 'big deal'. She continued to write on her social media, "In 2019, I began experiencing depressive symptoms. People told me, “Don’t make a big deal out of it,” or “Think positively, and everything will be fine.” I thought I was being overly sensitive and didn’t take my mental health seriously. In 2021, I started feeling as if bugs were crawling on me, accompanied by needle-like sensations and allergies. Even after taking medication and getting injections, the symptoms didn’t improve. I eventually sought a psychologist to help manage my anxiety." Zhao Lusi Assault: ‘Hidden Love’ Actress Endured Two Hours of Physical Abuse and Humiliation by Her Boss in a Washroom – Reports.

Zhao Lusi's Post

Lastly, she clarified why she didn't open her condition. Because she never wanted her condition to be labelled as a 'Public stunt'. "I’ve never publicly mentioned my illness before because I didn’t want it to be labeled as a “publicity stunt.” However, given the current circumstances, I hope this can raise awareness"

