'The First Frost': Is 'The First Frost' Related to 'Hidden Love'? Is Chinese Drama Available on Netflix? Everything To Know About Wen Yifan and Sang Yan Love Story

South Asian television has a way of encapsulating our hearts and bringing some of the most entertaining and gut-wrenching shows that fans have been completely immersed by. The latest romantic drama that has the fans on a chokehold is the Chinese drama - The First Frost. An addition to the Hidden Love universe, based on the Chinese novel of the same name by Zhu Yi, The First Frost is a romantic story that takes us through the life and challenges of high-school sweethearts Wen Yifan and Sang Yan. Exploring the themes of love, longing, trauma, PTSD and healing, The First Frost has already captured the hearts and souls of the audiences. And we inch towards The First Frost finale, here’s everything you need to know about the show, where to watch The First Frost, how is The First Frost related to Hidden Love, and more. My Girlfriend Is An Alien: 5 Kisses From The Series That Make a Crash Course For Newly Romantics (Watch Videos).

'The First Frost' Story Synopsis

Author Zhu Yi is known to be one of the few writers who not only captures the themes of longing and romance to perfection, but can also delve into the depths of grief, trauma and loss while doing it justice. The First Frost does just that as it takes us through the life of Wen Yifan - a young girl who is trying to make her mark in the world of journalism and media, and has returned to the city of Nanwu and bumps into her high-school crush - Sang Yan. The story gives us glimpses into two timelines - Wen Yifan and Sang Yan’s high school journey that shows us why Yifan chose to push Yan away and leave for Yihe, and the current timeline where Wen Yifan and Sang Yan are forced to become roommates. With yearning and angst that can melt any unromantic’s heart, the show explores some heavy themes of loss, grief, abuse and the PTSD that can come from it.

Where to watch 'The First Frost'

The First Frost is released on Youku and Netflix worldwide. The show stars Bai Jingting in the role of Sang Yan and Zhang Ruonan plays the female lead - Wen Yifan. The First Frost already has 21 episodes streaming online. And the 32-episode show is slated to reach its finale on March 17.

How is 'The First Frost' Related to 'Hidden Love'

The biggest reason for the immense popularity and intrigue around The First Frost was that it exists in the same universe as the 2023 Chinese drama - Hidden Love. While Hidden Love captured the love story of Zhao Lusi’s Sang Zhi and Chen Zheyun’s Duan Jiaxu, The First Frost is about Sang Zhi’s elder brother and Duan Jia XU’s best friend - Sang Yan. The First Frost therefore has several overlapping scenes with Hidden Love, even though the characters have been reported by different actors (Liu Chutian plays Sang Zhi while Wu Yuheng plays Dian Jiaxu).

The First Frost has already captured the story of most of the trauma that surrounds the past of Sang Yan and Wen Yifan and is currently showing the blissful state of the couple exploring their relationship. From the way San Yan takes care of Wen Yifan and helps her through her sleep walking to stills of the lead pair gifting each other jewelry that captures their romance and love, the show has several movements that are bound to give you the butterflies. If you are someone who loves the swoon-worthy romance, then The First Frost is definitely for you. It is, however, important to be mindful of the show’s triggers like child abuse, PTSD, sexual assault, grief and trauma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).