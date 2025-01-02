Song Xinan, a close friend of Chinese actress Zhao Lusi, made shocking revelations about the 1998-born actress' painful past. Song disclosed that Zhao Lusi had been physically abused and insulted by a senior executive at her former management company, Galaxy Harsh Entertainment. The abuse reportedly lasted for two hours and occurred while the executive was intoxicated. The harrowing incident left Zhao Lusi severely traumatised and battling prolonged depression. ‘I Didn’t Want It to Be Labeled as a Publicity Stunt’: ‘Hidden Love’ Star Zhao Lusi Shares Why She Chose to Keep Her Illness Private on Social Media.

Speculation on the Executive’s Identity

The accusations sent shockwaves through China and quickly trended on social media platforms. Chinese media and netizens began to speculate about the identity of the executive responsible for the alleged abuse. According to lovekpop95, point to Wu Xiaozhen, the head of Galaxy Harsh Entertainment, is the likely culprit. As per the website, he had little concern for Lusi's health, with allegations that Xiaozhen was absent from the hospital during Zhao's recovery. As per Dimsumdaily, Li Wei said, “I could never have harmed her in a restroom; it was not me! Li offered his heartfelt wishes for Zhao’s recovery, stating, “The burdens on her shoulders are already heavy. Let us give her the space to decompress and heal so she can return stronger and continue to surprise us.” Who Is Zhao Lusi? ‘Hidden Love’ C-Drama Star Reveals Past Abuse From Her Former Boss Amid Mounting Health Concerns After Chinese Actress on Wheelchair Video Goes Viral.

Zhao Lusi After Depression

#zhaolusi sharing with us updates of her journey to recovery 🫂❤️ the fact that she chose to share with us such real and raw moments during her toughest times ☹️☹️☹️#FreeZhaoLusi #TruthForZhaoLusi pic.twitter.com/hacdVACGWT — 🐰 (@youniebear) December 31, 2024

Hidden Love Actress Struggles and Health Issues

Zhao had reportedly been overworked, filming non-stop for 40 days, which led to extreme weight loss. Her condition worsened, and the young actress reached a dangerously low weight of 38 kg. Recently, Zhao Lusi paused her career due to health reasons, with social media posts hinting at the mental and physical toll she endured.

