Mumbai, June 14: Actress Ishita Ganguly who essays the role of Chamkili on the show, "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" talked about the silent sacrifices made by her father this Father's Day. According to her, "A Father’s love is unspoken but unconditional". She added that while a father may not always say "I love you", his love can be seen in his gestures. Talking about how important her father is in her life, Ishita shared, “My father has always been the biggest supporter in my life. Without saying much, he does so much for me every single day. For me, he isn’t just my dad, he’s my superhero."

Recalling some fond childhood memories, the diva added, "I still remember how he used to drop me at school every morning with a smile. Whenever I liked something, he would bring it for me without me even asking. He always knew what I needed, even before I said a word. His presence makes everything feel safe and easy like he is always there to protect me no matter what.” Ishita added that her dad sacrificed his dream for her happiness. She stated, “He has never asked for anything in return. A father’s love is unspoken but unconditional. Silently, he’s sacrificed his own dreams just to see me happy. He may not always express his emotions, but I know his love for me is the deepest." Happy Father’s Day 2025 Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Heartwarming Quotes, Wishes, HD Images, GIFs and Wallpapers To Celebrate Fatherhood.

Revealing all the small ways in which her father shows his affection, she added, "Whether it was staying up late to help me study or saving money just to get me something I loved, his care shows in all the little things he does. My father is truly a blessing in my life — he gives me strength, love, and the confidence to face the world." Father's Day 2025 Gifting Guide: From Cologne to Shaving Kits, 5 Thoughtful and Last-Minute Grooming Essentials To Gift Your Dad.

Sharing this year's Father's Day plan, Ishita disclosed, "This year, I’ll be busy shooting for Shemaroo Umang’s show ‘Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain’, but I’ll still make sure to take out time for my father and make him feel as special as he always makes me feel.” "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" airs from Monday to Saturday at 9:00 PM, on Shemaroo Umang.

