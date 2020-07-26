A Suitable Boy by Mira Nair whose first part is all set to stream from July 26 on BBC One is already making noise. This six-part web-series is based on Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name. Earlier to this the trailer of the film was out and it looked spectacular in each sense wherein Tabu and Ishaan's chemistry became the talk of the town. The flick also stars Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Tanya Maniktala and Mahira Kakkar among others in key roles. Well, a few early reviews of the movie are already out and they look positive. A Suitable Boy Trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Tabu Stun Beyond Words in This BBC One Adaptation of Vikram Seth’s Bestseller (Watch Video).

Set in the freshly independent era, the story revolves around a young girl Lata Mehra who is struggling to know her identity and is bothered by her mother to marry a 'suitable boy.' Not just this, as another tale in the same series features Ishaan as Maan Kapoor who falls in love with a courtesan named Saeeda Bai, played by Tabu. Here, check out some reviews of the movie below:

According to Radio Times, the series is gripping - “By the end of episode one, the seeds of violence and heartbreak have already been sewn, in addition to a scandalous secondary storyline involving adultery and melted-down family medals. Already I’m in awe at the show’s creators for distilling Vikram Seth’s sprawling novel into six tight episodes – I was lost in the story, and the characters. And not once did I feel I needed to glance at SparkNotes.”

Check Out The Trailer:

"Tanya Maniktala, who plays Lata, is very likeable — and we see what a grip European culture has on her life and how tedious her mother’s grip is," pens EveningStandard. It further adds, "Nair has succeeded in creating a world with charm and drama. There are six episodes and I am looking forward to an Indian summer." A Suitable Boy Trailer: Ishaan Khatter-Tabu's Unconventional Romance Becomes A Butt of Twitter Jokes and Funny Memes!

"A Suitable Boy also has a habit of spelling things out, including those that non-Indians might not pick up on. It's possible all of it has been done to make it more palatable for British audiences. But hey, at least thanks to the BBC, we now have an adaptation of A Suitable Boy, fulfilling a long-held wish of Nair and book fans," writes Gadgets NDTV.

In an interview with Independent, Tabu who is part of the web-series spoke about how Asian representation matters on western TV. “We have seen glimpses and flashes of Indian culture, but A Suitable Boy is part-fiction, part-inspired by real life and what was happening at the time of partition,” she says, “and that’s what makes it interesting. It is not just a historical documentary but a story of people’s lives and how they were being changed by historical events.” Excited after reading the above reviews? We are for sure. Stay tuned!

