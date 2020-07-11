BBC One just dropped the first official trailer of A Suitable Boy and must say it's magical! Helmed by Mira Nair and based on the best-selling novel by Vikram Seth, the six-part drama stars quite a terrific cast which includes Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Tanya Maniktala and Rasika Dugal, among others. Produced by Lookout Point, the screenplay of the series is penned by Andrew Davies. Right from the first glimpse, the trailer takes you down the memory lane and flashes India during 1951. Even the soulful music in the background will soothe you and how. Vijay Varma on Bagging a Role in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy and Why Working with the Filmmaker Was in His Wish List.

The trailer tells the tale of a coy university student Lata who is trying to carve her own identity, just like the country (India) which is preparing for its first general elections post the Independence. In one of the scenes, we also see Lata rejecting her mother's proposal to find a suitable boy for her. Not just this, the clip also shows us how Ishaan Khatter (Mann) has a not-so-good relationship with his father and is in love with a beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai (Tabu). A Suitable Boy First Look: Ishaan Khatter's Moustached Look and Tabu's Charm are Enough to Get You Excited for This Mira Nair Helmed Series (View Pic).

Check Out A Suitable Boy's Trailer Below:

The trailer also features some romantic scenes between Khatter and Tabu. FYI, A Suitable Boy marks the reunion of Tabu and the filmmaker after a gap of 14 years, as they had earlier worked in Mira's 2006 film The Namesake. The six-part series premieres on BBC One at 9 PM on July 26. Stay tuned!

