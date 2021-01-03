Aditya Narayan and his longtime ladylove Shweta Agarwal tied the knot on December 1. A close-knit affair that took place in the presence of the couple’s family members, close pals and loved ones. The wedding ceremony was an intimate affair owing to the pandemic. It has been a month already since the lovebirds tied the knot and to make this occasion a memorable one Aditya and Shweta went for a romantic dinner date. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal Were In Live-In Relationship For 10 Years Before Getting Married, Reveals Udit Narayan.

Aditya Narayan shared a series of pictures on Instagram with his wife Shweta Agarwal from his dinner date. Apart from the mushy pictures, what caught our attention was the earnest request that he made to the paparazzi. The singer wrote in Hindi requesting the paparazzi not to click the couple’s pictures post their dinner because they are so full that they’d be unable to tuck in their stomach and give that perfect pose. Aww…that was a sweet and generous request! Newlyweds Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Jet Off To Kashmir For Their Honeymoon!

Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

Soon after the wedding, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon. The singer shared some lovely pictures and gave glimpses from their romantic trip that they defined as heaven on earth.

