Singer Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1 in Mumbai. It was an intimate ceremony that took place in the presence of the couple’s family members and close friends. Pictures from the wedding were all over the internet and fans of the couple were happy to see them as husband and wife duo. The latest picture that Aditya has shared on Instagram is straight from Kashmir! Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal Were In Live-In Relationship For 10 Years Before Getting Married, Reveals Udit Narayan.

The newly married couple, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal, have taken off to the heavenly place on earth, Kashmir, for their honeymoon. The singer has even posted a cute selfie from their trip and captioned it as, “Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia”. Fans of the couple are going gaga over this adorable picture and have dropped comments on it with a heart emoji. Some of the comments read, ‘enjoy!!! You both are looking so cool’, ‘Oo wow cute couple’, ‘Aweeeee’, ‘beautiful’, and so on. Aditya Narayan Paid THIS Whooping Amount for His New Luxurious House in Mumbai.

Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal In Kashmir

Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan had shared some days back that his son Aditya had been in a live-in relationship with Shweta Agarwal for about a decade. Well, fans are definitely happy to see this much in love duo as a happily married couple!

