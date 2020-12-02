Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are at the receiving end of many trolls currently. Recently when Haarsh posted a picture with Bharti on social media, users filled his comment section with hate messages. Many netizens demanded that Bharti should be dropped out of The Kapil Sharma Show, failing which the show will be boycotted by them. While this may not have gone too well, Bharti is making sure she keeps their head high. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Given Judicial Custody Till December 4 In Drug Probe.

The comedian posted a series of pictures with Haarsh, thanking him for being a huge supporter in her life. She talked about how these are some testing times for them, but she knows that they will emerge stronger. She wrote a beautiful caption which mentioned, "Sometimes we’re tested not to show our weakness, but to discover our strength."

Bharti and Haarsh are seen all decked up in these pictures. While Bharti is dazzling in a black lehenga, Haarsh is twinning with her in a black kurta set. The two are seen happily posing in these pictures. Raju Shrivastava Responds to Krushna Abhishek, Says ‘Is He Defending Bharti Singh for Taking Drugs?’

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Bharti's fans were quick enough to drop cute messages for the duo. While one user expressed how much their fans love the jodi, others prayed for more strength for them. Actor Karanvir Bohra also commented saying, "Om Namoshivaya."

Haarsh had shared three photos of him and Bharti and had captioned it as, “When we are together nothing else matters.” Haarsh also made sure he gives it back to these trollers and replied to a few hate comments on social media as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).