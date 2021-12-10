And Just Like That… is the revival series of iconic show Sex and the City. The much-awaited series starring Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) in the lead debuted on HBO Max on December 9. The streamer had earlier stated that the first-two episodes will be dropped on December 9, whereas the remaining eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays. The sequel will not see Kim Cattrall, who had played the role of Samantha Jones. Well, there are many who have watched the two episodes of the series and have shared their reviews on Twitter. ‘Sex And The City’ Revival ‘And Just Like That’ To Debut On HBO Max In December! (Watch Video).

And Just Like That… showcases Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt’s journey as they navigate through their complicated 30s and now enter in their 50s that is even more complicated. The first episode shows how Carrie and Samantha have fallen out after the former releases the latter as her publicist and she cuts off contact with everyone. But looks like this exit of Samantha has not left everyone impressed. Well, there are moments, such as Mr Big (Chris Noth) and Carrie’s bonding that leaves fans in awestruck but something else left everyone heartbroken. Let’s see what has left Twitterati impressed and what has not.

Friendship Goals

All Eyes On Episode 3 Of AJLT

Missing Ms Jones

Samantha would have been on the first flight out. The FIRST flight out. #AJLT — K Dot Wash (@K_Wash39) December 10, 2021

The Famous Exercise Bike That Mr Big Used

That settles that, I’m absolutely never getting a Peloton. #AJLT — Sachi Turkeynaka 🦃 (@sachichris) December 9, 2021

His Demise

Not Impressed With The New Series

And just like that I wish I never pressed play. That’s it, that’s my review ✌️#AJLT — •Steph• (@Steph_Smarrelli) December 9, 2021

And Fans Didn't Like That...

Waaaaait a minute! They expect us to believe that Samantha just dropped them all as friends bc Carrie dropped her as her publicist? 🤨 That’s such a lazy excuse, and so not true to the character AT ALL. 😒 #AndJustLikeThat #AJLT #SATC pic.twitter.com/Rwci634723 — A HW with no storyline, how dreadful! (@ToBravoWithLove) December 9, 2021

That Was Least Expected

Opening episode 2 with Brady and his gf loudly and awkwardly positioned having sex was not the vision. Especially after how they ended episode one! #AndJustLikeThat #AJLT #SATC pic.twitter.com/rgegxd4pW8 — A HW with no storyline, how dreadful! (@ToBravoWithLove) December 9, 2021

Samantha Jones In Demand

It was bad enough that Samantha is gone and in London but for them to go and do that?! Why? I want to know! 🥺🤧 #AJLT #AndJustLikeThat #CarrieBradshaw pic.twitter.com/K3YUtp7lRE — B 🌟 (@little_personal) December 10, 2021

Didn't Like Preston's Death

So they’re just going to kill my man JOHN JAMES PRESTON?! Go to hell HBO! 😭😭😭😭 #AJLT — Chochees SpaceHeater (@kevsbrush) December 9, 2021

Will She Be There?

now how are they going to explain Samantha's absence after Big died???? They can't. She'd be there. #ajlt — Vitz 💫✨ (@VitzHorror) December 9, 2021

The new Max Original series And Just Like That… is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell. All eyes are now on the upcoming eight episodes of the series.

