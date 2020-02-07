Ankit Siwach and Nupur Bhatia Look Picture Perfect In Their Wedding Pictures

Ankit Siwach Nupur Bhatia Wedding Photos (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Ankit Siwach, who rose to fame with Star Plus' Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and was last seen in Zee TV's Manmohini, tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Nupur Bhatia in Uttarakhand on February 4. The actor in previous interviews had said, "Nupur and I have been classmates since kindergarten and friends for almost 20 years now. We have already spent almost a lifetime together, witnessed the highs and lows with changing circumstances, and accepted each other the way we are. We have come a long way and I am happy that this beautiful relationship is culminating in marriage. I am both nervous and excited to take this step with Nupur." Ankit Siwach Marries Girlfriend Nupur Bhatia In Uttarakhand, Haldi Pictures Out Now.

The pair's pre-wedding festivities took place in Jim Corbett. Two days back, Ankit and Nupur's haldi pictures were released and the pair looked as happy as can be. And now, we have some of the pair's wedding photos.

Check Them Out Below:

Both Ankit and Nupur picked pastel colours for their big day. While Nupur wore a pink lehenga, Ankit was seen in an ivory white sherwani. In fact, Ankit also revealed that it was Nupur who had the final say in choosing their wedding trousseau. Is Makdi Ke Saamne Mat Nachana Rana! Reyhna Malhotra and Ankit Siwach Starrer Manmohini’s Promo Is Cracking Up the Internet With Funny Memes (Watch Video).

Take A Look At Their Sangeet Pictures Where They Exchanged Rings:

View this post on Instagram Engegement ceremony 💍 💑💖 A post shared by _dimple💫 & Ankit siwach _Fc_👑❤ (@dimple_ankit_siwach) on Feb 5, 2020 at 12:34am PST

Ankit was seen in a tuxedo and also sported a turban, while Nupur went for the traditional lehenga with some heavy embroidery work.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Ankit was quoted as saying, "Marrying Nupur is a dream come true. The feeling is indescribable. I thank God for keeping us together through all the ups and downs of life. As cheesy as it may sound, bachpan ki dosti has turned into budhaape ka sahara." They have picked Italy as their honeymoon destination and will leave for their vacation soon, the daily reported.