Beyhadh 2: Ankit Siwach To Enter As The New Baddie In Jennifer Winget - Shivin Narang Show

Ankit Siwach in Beyhadh 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Ankit Siwach, who has shows like Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Manmohini among others will soon return to the television fold with Beyhadh 2, as the next baddie in the show. Yes, Beyhadh 2's upcoming storyline will see some beyhadh mushkil situations in Maya's (Jennifer Winget) life all thanks to a blast from her past. Actor Ankit Siwach will be seen as an antagonist in the show, whose past is related to that of Maya.' Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Finally Breaks Her Silence On Her Exit From The Show, READ What She Has To Say (View Post).

Confirming the news to Bombay Times, Ankit said, "I am getting to play an anti-hero for the first time. I won’t call him the villain in Maya’s life; it’s just that they had a past, which didn’t turn out to be a fairy tale. It would be great to share screen space with Jennifer."

He also went on to say, "This is also my third show with producer Prateek Sharma, which makes this outing even more special. Beyhadh 2 is a finite series and all characters are written well in advance and all of them have a specified beginning and ending revolving around Maya’s love life," quite excited to star in the show. Ankit Siwach and Nupur Bhatia Look Picture Perfect In Their Wedding Pictures.

Answering queries about joining the show amidst rumours of a shutdown and also entering the show after all the characters have been established, Ankit sounded positive and revealed, "Jennifer, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry have already established themselves. My character will add to the drama and make it spicier."