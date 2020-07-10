Rajan Shahi's next television soap Anupamaa, will finally hit the television screens on July 13, 2020. The show, all set for a premiere in March, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. However, now that shoots have resumed, the shoot for the show is on in full swing and the TV show will finally see the light of the day. While the show already marks Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai actress Rupali Ganguly's return to television after 7 years, Anupamaa will also facilitate another legendary actor's comeback - that of Annu Kapoor. Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa Starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey To Begin Airing From July 13?.

Yes, celebrated actor and television presenter Annu Kapoor has been roped in for the show, that is the Hindi remake of the famous Bengali daily soap Sreemoyee that airs on Star Jalsha. Coronavirus: Rupali Ganguly Comeback Anupamaa’s Launch Delayed, Timeslot to Be Replaced By Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Hour-Long Episodes.

A source close to the show told SpotboyE, "Annu Kapoor has already started shooting for the show. It was yesterday when we shot for his first sequence with protagonist Rupali Ganguly. His character will be extremely entertaining. He will play a crucial role in Anupamaa's life." Annu Kapoor Birthday Special: Five Interesting Facts About The Legendary Actor That You Have No Clue About.

Anupamaa stars Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne, Ashish Mehrotra and Madalsa Sharma. Madalsa recently replaced actress Additi Gupta in the show as the latter is battling from COVID-19. Anupamaa traces the journey of a dutiful housewife, a mother and a daughter-in-law who dedicates her entire life to her family, only to be looked down upon by her loved ones. The journey of how Anupamaa, who prioritises the needs of her family, is left struggling for her identity, and how she strives to make one for her won, is what firms the crux of the Star Plus show.

