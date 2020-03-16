Coronavirus: Rupali Ganguly Comeback Anupamaa’s Launch Delayed, Timeslot to Be Replaced By Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Hour Long Episodes

Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha Stills (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Star Plus’ upcoming show Anupamaa that was slated to go on air from March 16, 2020, has been deferred to a new date. Owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus and keeping in mind the safety of the entire cast and crew, the channel has decided to move the on-air launch date ahead. Anupamaa is the Hindi remake of the Bengali show Sreemoyee that airs on Star Jalsha. Rajan Shahi, the maker of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is the showrunner for Anupamaa. The titular role of Anupamaa is essayed by popular television actor, Rupali Ganguly, who will be making her comeback to television after 7 years and is supported by an ensemble cast including names like Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne and Ashish Mehrotra. Rajan Shahi's Next Anupamaa Starring Rupali Ganguly - Sudhanshu Pandey Is A Tribute to All Housewives.

Rupali Ganguly shared, "Anupamaa is a show that will strike an emotional chord with audiences. Due to the prevalent Coronavirus outbreak in our country, it is in the best interest of the show and the unit to delay the launch. This is a very special project for all of us and it’s a big decision to postpone the launch."

"When I see Anupamaa from an audience’s perspective, I feel each episode is shot beautifully and will touch their heart. Blessed to be a part of this show and to get so much love from everyone. May we tide over these trying times with safety and precaution," she concluded. Rupali Ganguly Dances Barefoot on Scorching Floor of Sun Temple in Ahmedabad.

Well, Anupamaa's loss is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans' gain. To make up for the half an hour break in programming, it has been decided that Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be telecasting hour-long episodes of their show, starting March 16, 2020, from 9.00 to 10.00 pm,