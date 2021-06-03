Television actress Madalsa Sharma says she wore a lehenga weighing 10 kilos for a wedding sequence in Rajan and Deepa Shahi's popular show Anupamaa. The actress wore the stunning pink lehenga for the wedding sequence of her character Kavya to Vanraj Shah. Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Mahaakshay Already Married to Madalsa Sharma? Function to Be Held in Ooty Today.

Madalsa, who is married to actor Mimoh Chakraborty, says it was a challenge wearing the lehenga. "The lehenga I was wearing for my wedding weighed almost 10 kilos. It was a challenge, but I gave it my best," she said. Rupali Ganguly Is Overwhelmed After Anupamaa Tops the TRP Charts, Says ‘Divine Power Has Blessed This Show’.

Check Out Madalsa Sharma's Instagram Post Below:

A Little Sneak Peak Of Kavya-Vanya Ki Shaadi !!

You Call It Madness, But I Call It Love !!

Peace Begins With A Smile !!

Currently on the show, Kavya's dream of getting hitched to Vanraj has come true. Although Vanraj was having second thoughts about marrying her, he took the step at the last moment.

