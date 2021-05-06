If you happen to be a fan of Star Plus' serial, Anupamaa, then this may be a piece of sad news for you. As Rupali Ganguly-starrer daily soap has lost its top spot from the TRPs chart. This is kind of shocking considering that the show has been ruling the first position for quite a long time. The twist here is that it's Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which has topped the TRP list. This is the BARC TRP report for Week 17 i.e from April 24 to April 30. Anupamaa, Imlie, Kundali Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein – Know Where These Top Shows Will Be Shot After Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai.

With 11986 impressions, seems like fans are liking GHKKPM's love triangle featuring Virat, Sai, and Patralekha. The story of the show revolves around the trio. Surprisingly, spot 2 is taken over by Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani Imlie with 11386 clicks which is then followed by Anupamaa (10944 impressions) on third, Yeh Rishta Kya Lehlata Hai on fourth and Kundali Bhagya on the fifth position, respectively. Anupamaa Actors Alpana Buch and Nidhi Shah Test COVID-19 Positive (View Posts).

With this, we feel that the current track of Anupamaa is giving a yawn fest to the audience and so it has slipped from the number one spot to third. Recently, in the serial, we've seen how Anupama has been diagnosed with an ovary tumour and so Vanraj is now not willing to divorce her and marry Kavya. All we hope, that Rajan Shahi's this show does not slip any further. Stay tuned!

