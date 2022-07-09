Are you tired of watching the popular television ‘bhabhis’ playing the victim or plotting against each other? Then get ready to see them in their candid best in a mela! Ishara, the general entertainment channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, is happy to announce the launch of its first-ever celebrity-chat show – Bhabhi Ke Pyaare… Pritam Hamare. Ishara Anthem: Swanand Kirkire Pens an Emotional Track for IN10’s Hindi Entertainment Channel.

The chat show will see the host, radio jockey Pritam Singh, have light-hearted banter with television’s popular female celebrities like Shweta Tiwari, Sara Khan, Barkha Sengupta, and Jasmin Bhasin among many others.

The daily primetime show is designed for India’s heartland audience and will see reel and real-life gossip, games, and entertainment segments. A guest – from friends and family to co-workers and staff – will be invited on the show to spill the beans. The first season with 30 episodes will see the actresses reveal their personalities, closest relationships, struggles and adventures, victories and setbacks, hopes and aspirations, and fears & inhibitions that make them human and relatable to the audience.

Watch Promo:

Commenting on the chat show, Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network said, “With the launch of Bhabhi Ke Pyaare… Pritam Hamare, the channel is entering the chat show genre and expanding its comedy brand that will amplify the channel's entertainment quotient in the GEC space.” IN10 Media Network Brings in Vivek Krishnani as CEO of Its Soon-To-Be-Launched Films Division.

And added, “We want to cater to the heartland audience with the new show keeping their sensibilities in mind. We can promise the viewers that the show will be full of entertainment and give them a glimpse into these celebrities’ life.”

Bhabhi ke Pyaare… Pritam Hamare will air Monday – Friday at 9 pm starting July 11, 2022. The show is produced by Gold Coast Films.

