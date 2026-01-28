Comedy queen Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbaachiya have finally revealed the name of their second son. The popular couple has decided to call their younger one Yashveer. Revealing the name of their newborn on social media, Bharti dropped a couple of photos from what seemed to be a pooja ceremony. While Bharti opted for a red salwar Kameez for the occasion, Harssh and their elder son Gola twinned in matching kurta pajamas. Bharti Singh Baby Shower: Mom-to-Be Dazzles in Blue as Tejasswi Prakash, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and More Join Fun-Filled Celebration (Watch Videos)

Bharti Singh Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Siingh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Celebs React to Baby Name Reveal

For the caption, they simply wrote the name of their son, "Yashveer," along with a red heart emoji. Reacting to the post, a popular name in the television industry, Rubina Dilaik commented, "Ati sundar". Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also dropped a red heart and an evil eye emoji in the comment section. For those who do not know, Bharti and Harssh embraced parenthood for the second time on December 19 this year. The couple fondly calls the little one Kaju.

Bharti Singh Talks About Life With Two Kids

Bharti and Harssh also have a three-year-old son, Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, who is popularly called Gola. Recently, Bharti opened up about how 90% of her attention has shifted to Kaju ever since the arrival of the newborn. She shared that her husband Harssh has taken over the duties of their elder son Gola, making sure that he doesn't feel left out after Kaju's arrival. ‘Kaju Ek Dam Sahi Hai’: Bharti Singh Shares Emotional First Steps After Childbirth, Compares It to Moon Landing (Watch Video)

Bharti Singh Opens Up on Motherhood Journey

Bharti said, “I never thought I would be able to love another child so much, because I already had so much love in my heart for Gola. When Kaju was still in my stomach, I used to wonder if I would be able to love him and how things would change once he was born. I thought my focus would always remain on Gola. But now, almost 90 percent of my attention is on Kaju.” “One beautiful thing about Harssh is that he gives all his attention to Gola, because he understands that I am busy with Kaju," she added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bharti Singh's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).