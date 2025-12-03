Comedy queen Bharti Singh celebrated 8 years of marital bliss with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa with a special post. Bharti Singh Glows in Blue Silk Gown During Maternity Shoot Ahead of Baby No 2; Fans Shower Her With Love (View Pics).

The host of Laughter Chefs dropped a video compilation of two pictures posing with Harsh and their son Golla.

Bharti Singh Glows in Special Anniversary Post Celebrating 8 Years with Haarsh Limbachiyaa

While Harsh and Golla were seen twinning in matching attire in these family photos, Bharti flaunted her pregnancy glow in a brown off-shoulder dress.

Expressing her love and admiration for her husband of 8 years, Bharti wrote, "8 Saal pehle aaj ke din Golle aur Kaju ke mummy papa ki shaadi hui thi (red heart, hug and evil eye emojis) I love you @haarshlimbachiyaa30(red heart, hug and evil eye emojis) (sic)."

Reacting to the post, actress Jasmine Bhasin wrote, "Happy anniversary", followed by a red heart emoji.

Singer Mika Singh added, Congratulations," along with clapping emojis.

Harsh also commemorated his wedding anniversary with another set of photographs of Bharti, Harsh, and Golla, where the three twinned in white.

"Eight years down, forever to go (white heart emoji)," he captioned the post.

Bharti and Harsh met during their time at the laughter show, "Comedy Circus". While Bharti was one of the performers, Haarsh was on board the crew as a script writer. The two ended up getting close as they spent a lot of time together.

After 9 long years of being in love, Bharti and Harsh finally decided to tie the knot on December 3, 2017.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, son Golla, on April 3, 2023.

After more than two years of welcoming their son, Bharti and Harsh are all set to make a new addition to the family with their second child together.

Recently, Bharti treated the netizens with glimpses from her maternity photoshoots.

The couple has been sharing the various stages of the pregnancy through their frequent vlogs on YouTube.

