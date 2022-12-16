Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh is all set for her first music video 'Bidaai'. The actress revealed her first look from the song on her Instagram handle. While she looked stunning in her bridal avatar, the song perfectly reflects the emotions of a girl while leaving her parents after the wedding. On one side, there is a smile on her face, there are many memories from her childhood days also going in her mind and it brings tears in her eyes. Kundali Bhagya Fame Sanjay Gagnani and Wife Poonam Preet to Feature in a Romantic Music Video Titled ‘Main Tera Ho Gaya’.

Ayesha is currently seen playing the role of Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. She also appeared in shows such as Doli Armaano Ki as Raati Sinha. She also did Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and became part of the movie Adrishya. Lucky Ali Shares Video of Massive Crowd of Fans Joining Him in Singing Hrithik Roshan Song ‘Ae Mere Dil Tu Gayega’ and It will Leave You Enchanted – Watch.

Bidaai Music Video

The song is sung by Yashita Sharma, music by Parth Bharat Thakkar, and directed by Jyugal Soni.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2022 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).