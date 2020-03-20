Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu's Father Kesar Matharu Gets Threats, Caller Tells Him 'Tere Family Ki Supari Nikli Hai' (Details Inside)

Kesar and Jasleen Matharu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Jasleen Matharu and her father Kesar Matharu have found themselves in a huge mess, considering they have been getting death threats. A few days back, Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu received a call from an extortionist asking him to pay up or face the consequences- certain death for himself and his family. Kesar revealed to SpotboyE earlier that the caller threatened his family and his life if he did not come up with the extortion money.

Kesar Matharu went ahead and has filed a police complaint with the Oshiwara Police Station. Confirming the incident to the portal, Kesar revealed, "Threat calls mujhe aaye hai, Jasleen ko nahi. Police uske baad dekhne aayi thi to check my building security. Woh aadmi mujhe aur meri family ko maar dene ki dhamki de raha tha. The call came more than once."

In a more detailed conversation with the portal, Kesar Matharu revealed that the caller's exact words were, "tere family ki supari nikli hai" and added that the caller told him that the Matharus would be left alone if they paid him 25 lakh rupees. Revealing that it hasn't been easy to trace the call and that he was given a deadline of March 20.

The portal contacted an officer at the Oshiwara police station who did confirm that Kesar Matharu had indeed lodged a complaint and that an inquiry had begun but they couldn't reveal any details. Well, the cons of being in showbiz!!