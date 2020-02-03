Bigg Boss 13: 'AsimForTheWin' Trend For Asim Riaz Creates World Record With Over 15 Million Tweets

Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 sure seems to be one of the most competitive seasons from amongst the others, with various trends taking over social media during and after the episode airs every night. Right from bashing the makers for being biased to Sidharth Shukla to accusing Asim Riaz of poking and instigating, to accusing Salman Khan of being unfair to asking contestants to stay strong when they crumble under pressure, twitter has seen all sorts of hashtags trending during the show. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Shehnaaz Gill's Fake Elimination Makes Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Extremely Emotional (Watch Video).

However, walking away with all the glory is the twitter trend that crossed 15 Million trends - '#AsimForTheWin'. Asim Riaz's fans started the trend on social media on February 1, 2020 and by February 2, 2020, it broke the world record for being the highest trend to cross a staggering 15 Million tweets. Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Bashed on Twitter After He Calls Asim Riaz's Proposal To Himanshi Khurana 'Fake' and Warns Him Of Some Ass-Kicking (Read Tweets).

Check Out The Announcement Below:

You have done it guys! Credit goes to none other than you. You worked day night for this. Your dedication is worthy of praises 🙏🙏. God bless you all. Stay connected always! 💪💪#AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/bzAA2gQGbU — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) February 2, 2020

Media Professional Raj Baddhan Tweeted:

What a date to remember: 02/02/20 The date #AsimForTheWin smashed the world record on Twitter! Many more records to be broken & many more accolades to be won! Way to go fandom! Two more weeks to go... then it’ll be AR, who will walk away with true glory! 🥇 — Raj Baddhan (@RajBaddhan) February 2, 2020

Nobody knew model Asim Riaz when he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house but the good looking hunk eventually won over the house and also a lot of fans outside with his fair and smart play. Asim has also been grabbing the headlines these days for his brewing love story with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana.