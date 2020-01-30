Bigg Boss 13: Ex Winner Shilpa Shinde Feels Rashami Desai Is 'FAKE' In The House, And Sidharth Shukla Is 'REAL'

Shilpa Shinde, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The current season of Bigg Boss has turned out to be a massive success for the makers. From fights, spicing up the show by adding wild card contestants to even churning a few romantic angles, the reality series surely has a huge strong base. Also, one of the USP of the show has been Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's fight. But as the show is coming to an end, we see #SidRash in quite a jovial mood with each other these days. With this, a lot of eyebrows are raised on their current equation and fans are questioning, why this sudden change? Well, the answer to this is surely unknown, but recently, Shilpa Shinde expressed her view on Rashami-Sidharth and it quite makes sense. Bigg Boss 13 Day 123 Preview: Vikas Gupta's Mastermind Giri Irks Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Watch Video).

In conversation with SpotboyE.com, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde said, "Undoubtedly, Rashami Desai has a huge fan following. But let me tell you, whatever Sidharth Shukla is doing inside, he is his real self. Sidharth had called me before going inside the house and I had told him ‘please be real as the camera knows everything. The fans who genuinely love you will support you for your shortcomings too. You do things from your heart and don't play mind games’. On the other hand, Rashami is faking it. I’m saying this because I met people who know Rashami personally and they say that she is not like this. She is somewhere controlling herself. In real life, she is very loud and outgoing, but in the show, she is trying to be calm and soft-spoken". Bigg Boss 13: Former Winner Shilpa Shinde Slams the Makers for Being Biased Towards Sidharth Shukla, Wants Asim Riaz to Lift the Winner’s Trophy.

Check Out A Picture Of Shilpa Shinde Below:

"One can't pretend for a long time. Whatever you are, the audience will eventually come to know. So one should be honest with their fans kyunki aap chahe kitne bhi bure ho jo aapko pasand karte hain vo aapko pasand karenge." she added. Earlier, Shinde had expressed her distaste on the show being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. She also added to it that she wants Asim Riaz to lift the winner's trophy. Stay tuned!