Actress Mahira Sharma did what she loves doing -- shooting a music video -- on her birthday on Wednesday. She was joined by her former Bigg Boss co-contestant Paras Chhabra. "The year 2020 will be the most memorable year of my life for both good and bad reasons," said Mahira, who mostly kept busy shooting music videos during lockdown.

A part of her feels bad for those who are grieving the loss of their loved ones, those who lost their jobs, homeless people and elders who are advised to sit at home.

"I learnt a lot both personally and professionally. It (2020) taught me endurance, compassion and adjustment. It has allowed me to experiment with new habits and new lifestyle which I want to continue in 2021 too," she said.

