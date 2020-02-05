Bigg Boss 13 Day 127 LIVE Updates: Rift Between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bigg Boss 13 is inching closer to the grand finale. In the last episode, we saw some journalist enter the house for a press conference. The journos grilled the housemates left, right and centre. The session will continue in tonight's episode as well. We will get to know more about the state of mind in which Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are. We will also get to know if Asim Riaz has been lying about his relationship status for a long time. The press conference will also cause a rift between Shehnaaz and Sidharth, the former claiming that her image is getting tarnished. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets A Shoutout From John Cena Boosting His Popularity (See Pic).

Later, a few contestants will also be picked for the mall task. Like every year, a few contestants will be picked and escorted out of the house to appeal for votes at a public place. The journalists have been given the responsibility to make the choice. Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill on Siddharth Shukla Bond Says 'Aisa Fame Nahi Chahiye Media Mein'.