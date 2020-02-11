Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni Slams Sidharth Shukla for Hurling Abuses at Arti Singh, Says, ‘It Would Be Setting Terrible Precedence if He Wins’

Arti Singh, Samir Soni, Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 has been the best season ever in terms of entertainment. From ugly fights, getting violent, hurling abuses at each other to showing aggression, the contestants this time have given it all. In one of the recent episodes, we saw how Sidharth Shukla saved Paras Chhabra and ditched his friends Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill which did not go down well with the ladies. The two also questioned Sid's intentions to not save them, to which Shukla had replied that he wanted to pay back Paras on the show itself. Even host Salman Khan was seen asking Sidharth about why Paras, and not Arti or Shehnaaz? After the host grilled Shukla, we saw a verbal spat erupting between Arti and Sid wherein the latter told her to f**k off. Well, now Arti's close pal, Samir Soni has come in support of her and blasted at Shukla. Bigg Boss 13: 'F*ck Off,' Tells Sidharth Shukla To Arti Singh During An Ugly Fight Between The Two.

Taking to Instagram, the former Bigg Boss contestant slammed Sidharth and expressed how the man has no decency to talk. He added that just incase he would have behaved in such a way with a woman on the show, his own mother would have slapped him. The post did not end there as he also made a point by stating that how making Sidharth Shukla a winner would set a bad precedent. "I hate to say this, but it would be setting TERRIBLE precedence if Sidharth wins. No show/game can be above decency and class. In fact, the show is a test of maintaining your sanity and dignity in spite of the provocations," a part of his caption read. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Gets Interrogated by Rajat Sharma About Her ‘Dark Secret’ With Sidharth Shukla, The Actress Says ‘It’s Personal’ (Watch Video).

Check Out The Post Below:

If you are the one who has been following the current season of Bigg Boss, you will know how Sidharth Shukla has temper issues and often gets aggressive during fights. While a major section of fans has questioned the lad's ill behaviour, his fans have always supported the Dil Se Dil Tak actor whatever the situation maybe. Coming back to Samir's post, do you agree with him? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.