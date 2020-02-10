Bigg Boss 13: 'F*ck Off,' Tells Sidharth Shukla To Arti Singh During An Ugly Fight Between The Two

Arti and Sidharth got into a nasty fight on Bigg Boss 13 (picture credit - Voot)

Relationships change inside the Bigg Boss house every single day. Two people who are best friends today end up being enemies the next day. Something like this has happened between Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh on Bigg Boss 13. The two had each others' back on the show all this while. However, things took an ugly turn recently when Sidharth chose Paras Chhabra over Arti Singh to compete for the immunity. We are less than a week away from the Grand Finale and at this stage, Arti really needed that, and while Sidharth could have given it to her, he sadly didn't. Needless to say, Sidharth's decision didn't go down well with a lot of people including host Salman Khan.

Salman returned to host the last Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 13 and it is during this, he asked Sidharth that why he chose Paras over Arti for the immunity task. Sidharth justified his decision as he told Salman that he had to repay Paras for a favour that the latter did for him in the past. Sidharth also said that since he had to choose between Arti and Shehnaaz Gill (who is also close to him, as we all know), it was a tough choice for him and picking Paras was an easy way out for him. Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar Preview: Rajat Sharma Quizzes Salman Khan With a Shaadi Question and Catch the First Glimpse of the Winner’s Trophy (Watch Video).

While Salman understood his intention, Arti did not and a huge war of words ensued between her and Sidharth. It is during this Sidharth, who needs anger management, told Arti some really nasty things. Sidharth told her that she keeps saying that she didn't hope to come this far on the show and that she should not feel bad about this. This is when Arti lost her cool and said mean things to him in return. There came a point when Sidharth walked off, but not before saying, "f*ck off" to Arti, who said the same in return. So the bottom line now is that things are not the same between Arti and Sidharth anymore. With few days remaining for the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13, we wonder if they will sort their differences or not. All we can do is just wait and watch.