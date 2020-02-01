Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Kisses Shehnaaz Gill 'Spider-Man' Style After She Gives Him Her 'Sar Ki Kasam' (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 13 SidNaaz Moment (Photo Credits: Voot)

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's bond was completely rock-solid until last month, but these days, its as rocky as it can be. The shift in SidNaaz began after Shehnaaz Gill threw a fit on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and Salman Khan warned Sidharth Shukla that Gill was in love with him. Ever since, while Gill has started to admit that she loves and feels for Sidharth and expects him to keep in touch once the show ends, Shukla has both subtly and directly told Gill to not expect much. However, Shukla's affections for Gill haven't reduced either, nor has Gill's brother Shehbaz's presence in the house deterred SidNaaz. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Himanshi Khurana Collapses During The Task, Asim Riaz Panics When She Does Not Breathe (Watch Video).

And the audience will see one such moment between the cuties of Bigg Boss 13 house, where Shehnaaz will demand that Sidharth kiss her and he does, in Spiderman-style, not literally, but somewhat similarly. In a new promo video that Colors uploaded on social media, we see Shehnaaz, who is out of the captaincy task, is seen missing Sidharth and goes to him to talk. She reminds him that he hasn't missed her the entire day and starts acting out in a cute way, that melts Sidharth's heart. Bigg Boss 13 Day 124 Highlights: Vikas Gupta Reveals To Devoleena Bhattacharjee That Himanshi Khurana Cheated By Adding Extra Notes.

Watch The Video Below:

She then gives Sidharth her 'Sar ki kasam' and asks him to kiss her and an initially reluctant Sid bends over and kisses Gill. Their relationship has been one of the most talked-about topics in the house and outside as well, with '#SidNaaz' becoming the most popular hashtags on social media.