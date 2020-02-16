Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla on His Bond With Shehnaaz Gill - 'She Was Like A Kid To Me'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A lot has been said about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz on Bigg Boss 13. After Shehnaaz struck a bond with Sidharth Shukla, post her kinda split with Paras Chhabra, people were quick to pair them up. While some saw their relationship for what it was - as just friends, others started to feel like there was more to it than just friends. And in fact, it became pretty clear that towards the end of the show, Shehnaaz had started to feel for Sidharth. However, after Salman Khan's big reveal to Sid that he had to tread carefully with Gill, considering she was in love with him, their bond was affected, but it did not fall apart, like many thought. Sidharth Shukla Wins Bigg Boss 13 and Twitterati Label Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show As ‘Biased Bigg Boss 13’ (Read Tweets).

In fact, Sidharth went on to very subtly hint to Shehnaaz that she wouldn't be seeing this much of her after the show, with everyone getting busy in their respective lives. And all of this saw Shehnaaz's lively attitude take a dip.

And after his triumph moment on the stage with Salman Khan, when Sidharth was asked if he will stay in touch with Gill now that the show has ended, he replied and told TimesofIndia, "We will be in touch. Yes, I will take her calls (laughs). What happens yaar when I was in normal life, I used to gym and I always kept my phone in the basement as I don’t like getting disturbed while I am working out. I work out for a good time so during that time my phone is not reachable. Also, when I am on the shoot I don’t take calls." Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Shehnaaz Gill Makes a Gaffe, Says Donald Trump Is From Germany, While Arti Singh Misidentifies Manmohan Singh.

Elaborating more on his bond with Gill and also providing clarity on their 'feelings' for each other, Shukla revealed, "It was how she was with me and I was with her. Shehnaaz was the way she was and I liked to be with her that way. I was doing things that came naturally to me. If I can put it this way, I am great with kids and Shehnaz was like a kid to me. If I happen to say the kind of mood that you have seen me in, my best few moments in the house have been because of Shehnaaz. The ups and downs with Shehnaaz were also great as it eased me out and kept me off a lot of things. A lot of conversations or things that happen inside the house is not something that I am used to or I like to be part of, but as I was locked inside I had to be there. But because of staying with her it eased me out. She was the one who I liked to speak to, I could speak to her about anything and nothing. It was fun so my journey the way it’s gone I think I have been able to be in it I will say it was a lot to do with because of my friendship with Shehnaaz." Bigg Boss 13 Day 137 Preview: Sidharth Shukla Reveals About His Past With Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill Gives a Befitting Reply to the SidNaaz Question (Watch Video).

He also talked about the very hyped 'SidNaaz' tag that they both got, he went on, "I would not like you to put it that way because I am not that kind of person who would use another person to achieve a motive. That's not me, I don't do that. I look down upon people who do that. I think Sidnaaz cropped up because there was something people liked. And it's not that we always had a good time, we also had our share of fights. There was a connection and we were Sidnaaz. As I said earlier, if my journey has come till this distance it is because of Shehnaaz. I give a lot of credit to Shehnaaz because my friendship with her was an easing factor."

While they were friendship goals and always stood by each other, we all could see Shehnaaz thaw a little and fall for Sidharth. In fact, even before the top 6 were asked to come to the garden area for their last interaction with Salman Khan, Shehnaaz was seen getting super upset as the show was coming to an end and Sidharth being the dutiful friend, kept consoling Shehnaaz.