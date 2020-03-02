Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's Music Video 'Baarish' Poster Out Now, And 'PaHira' Look Absolutely In Love

Paras Chhabra and Mhaira Sharma's Music Video Baarish Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma oozed tons of chemistry inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, looks like they impressed a huge audience outside, so much so that they wanted to see more of PaHira. And 'Bhagwan me unki sunn li' for Paras and Mahira have come together for a music video. Titled "Baarish", the song is produced by Gaana Originals. While "Coca Cola Tu" and "Dheeme Dheeme" hitmaker Tony Kakkar is behind the music and lyrics, the song has been crooned by Nikhil D'Souza and Sonu Kakkar. And now, the poster of their single is finally out. Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma As Groom and Bride for a Music Video Is Dreamy and how (View Pics).

A few days back, Mahira and Paras both had teased the project on their respective Instagram accounts, where they were both dressed in wedding attire. While Mahira was seen as a Christian bride complete with a veil and a white gown, Paras looked dapper in a tuxedo. Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Hammers Paras Chhabra's Skull, Says He Is Her 'Raaste Ka Kaanta'To Win The Trophy (Watch Video).

Check Out The Poster Below:

Paras and Mahira look totally in love in this poster, with all that matching clothes, Paras gazing lovingly at Mahira and the very visible chemistry. And we are not complaining. At all! Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma struck a chord with each other in the second week of Bigg Boss 13 and stood like a rock by each other's side throughout the game, setting some very commendable friendship goals on their way.