Baarish Video Song: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's Crackling Chemistry Is The Highlight Of This Romantic Track

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma in Baarish (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's new video song "Baarish" has been released. The fans were excited for the reunion of the rumoured love birds (from Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Their bond inside the BB 13 house was loved by the fans. In this new video, they show off their crackling chemistry. The initial posters were filled with mushy stills of this pair. The song does justice to them. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Opens Up On His Feud With Jay Bhanushali, Says 'Sometimes What You See and Hear is Not The Complete Story' (Watch Video).

The track is composed and written by Tony Kakkar. It is sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. The video shows Mahira and Paras getting married in a white wedding set up. However, situation turns critical for the duo as Paras gets jailed for some reason. The video also has mushy flashbacks of the couple which highlights their chemistry with each other. The track is more of a sad song than the romantic one but Mahira-Paras' screen presence feels good. Check out the video below.

Watch Baarish Here:

In the mean time, another BB 13 couple, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will soon meet their fans through a music video. Asim recently won fans' hearts with his video "Mere Angne Mein" with Jacqueline Fernandez. However, his track with real-life lady love is awaited more than anything else by his admirers. Speaking of Paras and Mahira again, she recently called Paras her good 'friend.' Paras was dating Akanksha Puri before entering the house. Returning to the track, did you like 'PaHira's chemistry?