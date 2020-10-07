Gautam Gulati will be entering Bigg Boss 14 soon. The actor has tweeted and revealed that he was supposed to enter the show earlier, but couldn't due to other commitments. Now, he has also hinted that he'd enter the show after 'seniors' Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan make an exit. Gautam was the winner of Bigg Boss season 8 and his presence on the new show will certainly boost the TRPs. He had made a guest appearance on season 13 as well, which became a talking point on the internet. Bigg Boss 8 Winner Gautam Gulati Reveals How Salman Khan Made Him Feel Safe and Secure in the Industry!

"Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jaane do phir maarta hu entry jaldi, Akela. kyun big boss? (sic)," Gautam wrote on Twitter. Currently, Hina, Sidharth and Gauahar are residing in the Bigg Boss 14 house with the new contestants as 'seniors'. As veterans, they enjoy special powers over new contestants. All Bigg Boss Seasons Ranked From Worst to Best.

Check Out Gautam's Tweet Here:

Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi 👻 Akela 😂🦾🦾👶🏻👶🏻 kyun big boss ? @ColorsTV — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) October 5, 2020

On the work front, Salman will be next seen sharing the screen space with Salman Khan in the Prabhu Deva-directorial, Radhe. Talking about how he got the film, Gautam said, "I met Salman Khan at a party a few months ago. He asked me what am I doing, to which, I told that I'm not getting the kind of films I want to do. Some releases are stuck. He then asked me to work with him, I could not believe it."

