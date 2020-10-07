Relatively unknown before the show, Nikki Tamboli has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 14. And the show is only four episodes down so far. In the latest, her rumoured boyfriend, DJ Rohit Gida has denied being in a romantic relationship with the actress. "No, there's nothing like girlfriend-boyfriend thing between us. We are just good friends and we support each other a lot," Rohit Gida told TV Buzz in an interview. Rahul Vaidya had hinted at the relationship between Rohit and Nikki. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia Will Have to Seduce Sidharth Shukla for an Immunity Task.

"Ab usne bol diya show pe isliye aap merese puch rahe hai," Rohit explained. Rahul is a common friend of Nikki and Rohit. In one of the episodes, Nikki had said that Rahul used to send her flirty messages. Right now, Rahul seems to have developed a liking for co-contestant Pavitra Punia. Let us see if this love story evolves beyond flirtation. Throwback: When Hina Khan And Shilpa Shinde Explained What Is Condom To Sapna Chaudhary On Bigg Boss (Watch Video).

BTW, Pavitra's love life is also making headlines right now. Her ex-boyfriend, and Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Paras Chhabra has said in an interview that she was two-timing him. Paras said that Pavitra was married to someone else when she dated him. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has also called out Pavitra. Diet Sabya Calls Out Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Nikki Tamboli for Copying Kendall Jenner's Redemption LBD (See Pic).

Nikki has said that she liked Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 13 winner and a taskmaster on the current season. However, any romantic liaison between them might no be beneficial in the long run as Sidharth is only on the show for two weeks.

Earlier, Nikki Tamboli was also called out by Diet Sabya for a copying a Kendall Jenner's dress from her Vanity Fair Oscars after-party outing.

