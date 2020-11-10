Bigg Boss 14 has launched week 6. Things are getting spicier inside the house. We had three guests in the house, which was refreshing. They brought a storm in the house and so did the new nominations task. The episode had some light moments and some intense moments as well. It was one of the rare light-hearted episodes of BB, with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin pulling Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's leg. Jasmin was also being childish with Aly, which was cute to see. Eijaz has no soft spot for Pavitra, he reiterates while speaking to Jaan Kumar Sanu. Bigg Boss 14 November 9 Episode: Farah Khan Hails Eijaz Khan, Gives A Reality Check To Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli - 5 Highlights of BB14.

Farah Khan Asks Shardul To Be More Active

Charul Malik, Amit Tyagi, Farah Khan are special guests on the show. They are asking all the contestants to reflect on their journey. Farah asks Shardul Pandit to stop talking to the cameras and start interacting with the contestants more. Shardul says that some contestants think that this Splitsvilla, not Bigg Boss. Farah tells him that there is nothing wrong putting forth a love angle and he should also find an angle, be it love, animosity, friendship. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 8 Episode: Salman Khan Calls Out Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli, Naina Singh Gets Eliminated - 5 Highlights of BB14.

Aly Sees Pavitra and Eijaz Hugging

Pavitra asks a shirtless Eijaz for a hug in the bathroom. Aly walks in on them. He runs outside to tell everyone that they are romancing. Pavitra chases him outside to stop him. He starts making fun of her. Jasmin also joins Aly in making fun of her.

A New Nominations Task Begins

BB asks Abhinav to sit on a chair. He does and is informed that he is nominated. He can save himself from nomination if he can convince Aly to destroy Jasmin's favourite doll. Aly does so, as Jasmin cries.

Nikki Saves Jaan

Jaan is asked to sit on the chair next. He can save himself if Nikki destroys her favourite blanket. Nikki agrees in a heartbeat. But she does say that this was her mother's blanket.

Jasmin Doesn't Save Rubina

Rubina can save herself if Jasmin nominates Aly. She refuses and Rubina gets nominated. Rubina says that she has been nominated every week since the beginning. Pavitra says that she might break the record of Tanisha Mukerji, who holds the record of being the most-nominated contestant.

Abhinav Saves Kavita

To save Kavita, Abhinav has to wash Rubina's doll and gift it to Nikki while admitting that he was wrong.

