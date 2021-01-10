This weekend's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 14 will be an all emotional one for not just us and the contestants, but also host Salman Khan, who cried during the entire eviction process. This week, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are up for eviction because they were caught discussing nominations. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Reality Show - Reports.

And while we will indeed have to wait for a confirmation on who has actually got eliminated from the show this week, and if the elimination is for real, what we know for sure is that the process was not so nice for Salman Khan too. The actor was see crying the entire time that the process took place. At one moment in the video, we can see Abhinav and Jasmin stand near the door while Aly and Rubina, both in tears, are standing behind watching. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s Fans Get Furious After Learning About Her Possible Eviction From the BB House, Trend #BringJasminBhasinBack on Twitter.

However, various reports in the past few days have been suggesting that Jasmin Bhasin has been evicted from the show. While earlier they stated that Jasmin will be sent into the secret room, the latest ones confirm that she has indeed been eliminated from the show and will head home.

