Pinch us, as this can't be true. Rumour has it that Jasmin Bhasin is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. However, we are not sure how authentic this news is, but reports are strong that she is indeed evicted from the show. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress' elimination gossip has been reported by handles like The Real Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak. Considering the format of the show, Jasmin might also be kept in the secret room. This week Bigg Boss had nominated Aly Goni, Jasmin, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for discussing nominations. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Beats Sonali Phogat To Become the New House Captain!

In the previous Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the host had slammed her for taking sly digs at senior Rakhi Sawant. Since then netizens have been blasting Bhasin for her wrongdoings. If eliminated, this happens to be quite a sad news for Jasmin's fans as she was one of the toughest contestants on BB 14. Having said that, this is Bigg Boss and so anything and everything can happen. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Confesses Her Love to Aly Goni, Asks Him to Win Over Her Family (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#EXCLUSIVE FOR Now #JasminBhasin isEliminated but Shooting is still On Salman Khan had a shocking Reaction on Elimination👇https://t.co/3UNUOUYw9r — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 8, 2021

Jasmin Bhasin is quite a popular face from the Telly world. However, on the reality show, she has been receiving mixed reactions of being cute at times and suddenly turning into quite a player. Her kinda visible love story with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss also made fans confirm that there's something brewing between the two. Stay tuned!

