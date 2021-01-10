The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14 has a massive fan following. We have seen actors gain die-hard fans during their stint inside the house in the past and this season is no different. Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta are one of the few contestants who became internet trends instantly when something major happened with them in the BB house. Fans came out in support of their favourite stars and started trends on Twitter as well. Jasmin Bhasin too has been a part of this Twitter fandom trend from time to time. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Reality Show - Reports.

Now, ever since the reports suggesting that Jasmin will be evicted today during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode started floating around, fans have been trending the hashtag #BringJasminBhasinBack on Twitter. Around 1.25 million tweets have been shared asking Bigg Boss not to evict the Dil Se Dil Tak actress. The trend started after Colors shared an emotional promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode where the nominated contestants are struggling hard to say goodbye.

She is the most deserving contestant and everyone’s favourite entertainer in the show please guys bring her back no show without @jasminbhasin #BringJasminBhasinBack — 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐤𝐡 𝐉𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐳𝐞𝐛 (@SheikhJhanzeb) January 10, 2021

Bring jas back the one person who is humble in the house n I hope all can understand bring jas back to c trio jas,rkv,aly again we hope we can c again@IlhamGoni@jasminbhasin@AlyGoni#BringJasminBhasinBack pic.twitter.com/sXyIfMTpf5 — Saniya anjum (@Saniyaa27844558) January 10, 2021

Its for the first time since his first season as host we have never seen @BeingSalmanKhan so emotional on Evicton of any contestant. He really feel sad for her. She should be back in the show. She can't go like this. #BringJasminBhasinBack pic.twitter.com/C4YAz9KSQe — Big Boss 14 News (@BIGBoss14News) January 10, 2021

Girl who are active in the house from day one,give 100% in all task,always entertained us,most of day trending, always in top 2 in Ormax chart,more than 60% content coming from her,how can thay eliminate her?Ab kya show me logo ko apple khate huye dekhenge #BringJasminBhasinBack — Noman Kathi (@NomanKathi3) January 10, 2021

Guys we need to raise our voice because jasmine deserves to be in the show, please make it trending no 1 till they bring jasmine back #BringJasminBhasinBack — Puja (@Puja04216707) January 9, 2021

Nominated contestants including Jasmin, Aly, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Daliak are seen in tears as one of the couples would be separated after the eviction. Showrunner Salman Khan too gets emotional and according to the handles like The Real Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak, Jasmin will say goodbye to the house. It is also being said that Jasmin will be possibly sent into a secret room, sighting the example of past seasons and Jasmin's popularity. And seeing how the fans have promised not to watch the show if Jasmin gets evicted, we think the makers will surely come up with something interesting. Bigg Boss 14: Can Jasmin Bhasin Turn Rumoured Beau Aly Goni’s Entry To Her Advantage?

Apart from this, Jasmin also headlined the news when her parents came to visit her. While Aly's family is all in for the relationship, Jasmin's parents don't approve of the relationship. Her father was heard saying, "Pehli jo Jasmin aayi thi, woh wali Jasmin chahiye. Meri baat sunlo... apna solo khelo. Tumhara yeh game hai. Apne target pe dhyaan rakho. Emotions aur sentiments mein nahi behna hai. Solo game pe dhyaan dena, meri baat ka matlab samajh jaana." Aly was quite upset after the whole thing and expressed his grief to Jasmin as well.

