With a host of interesting Challengers and current housemates, the Bigg Boss House is completely charged up, as everyone seeks to up their game and cut out their competitors. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is here and Salman Khan is back to take stock of the week gone by, and to give interesting tasks to housemates. The very first task has the housemates burst each other’s ‘galatfahmi ke gubbare’! They all wear balloons on their heads and each housemate has to burst one balloon of a contestant they feel has misunderstood them. Vikas is quick to burst Arshi’s balloon as he feels she thinks he is scared of her. Nikki is next to burst Jasmin’s bubble who in turn chooses to prick Eijaz’s balloon. Eijaz, in turn, bursts Aly’s balloon and their old friendship seems to be on the brink of collapse. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 12 Highlights: Kavita Kaushik-Ronnit Biswas Reduce Rubina Dilaik To Tears; Aly Goni Confesses He and Jasmin Bhasin Are More than Friends - 6 Highlights of BB14 Episode.

Rahul Vaidya Returns?

Rahul Vaidya comes back to the stage of Bigg Boss 14. He admits that he made a mistake going away from the house, after his mother wondered why he came back. When Salman asks, Rahul admits that he wants to come back.

Salman leaves the decision about Rahul's return on the housemates. Here are the votes:

Yes - Rubina, Vikas, Rahul Mahajan, Abhinav Shukla, Arshi Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Manu Punjabi, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni

No - Kashmera Shah

Salman says that the decision is still pending.

Contestants Pick Between Arshi and Vikas

Contestants are asked whom to want to remove from the house by blasting them off. Here are the votes:

Arshi - Abhinav, Rubina, Nikki, Arshi, Rahul Mahajan

Vikas - Jasmin, Kashmera, Aly, Manu, Eijaz Khan

Nobody Evicted

Salman says that Kashmera is going. Kashmera gives her farewell speech. But, soon, Salman says that he is joking.

Salman announces that Abhinav is going. Abhinav begins to say his goodbyes. Salman tells the audience that he is joking. Jasmin starts crying. Rubina is shocked. Salman comes back and tells that no one is going. Rubina cries. Everyone celebrates.

Vikas Says That He Will Not Follow Rules

Vikas says that he is disappointed with Bigg Boss since Arshi Khan is still touching him and no action has been taken. He also says that Arshi was not reprimanded on Weekend Ka Vaar. So, Vikas starts speaking in English only, which is breaking a rule on the reality show. Captain Manu asks Rakhi to interfere between them.

Rakhi and Arshi Discuss Nikki

Arshi asks Abhinav why she nominated her in the task, earlier. Abhinav says that he wants to see Vikas' game and know why he is called the mastermind.

A few moments later, Arshi and Rakhi talk about Nikki Tamboli. Rakhi says that the game has to start from somewhere. Arshi says that Nikki is too small of a game and they should aim big.

