The wait is finally over, as we have the confirmed list of contestants who will be participating in Salman Khan hosted, Bigg Boss 15. The housemates who are are all set to fight it out for the trophy looked glam and confident on the premiere night of the show. From Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty to Jay Bhanushali, here’s the full list of Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Jay Bhanushali Is the First Contestant To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show (Watch Video).
Karan Kundrra
Karan-tly steaming the #BB15 house with the dashing @kkundrra!@BeingSalmanKhan #Biggboss15 pic.twitter.com/ciXiZ5SmFB
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2021
Jay Bhanushali
Ghar mein phailaane khushali aa rahe hain @imjaybhanushali @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/kJvWiOzyom
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2021
Vishal Kotian
Going big with #VishalKotian in the house!@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/TEddAFHi0l
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2021
Tejasswi Prakash
Adding extra shine to #BB15 with @itsmetejasswi@BeingSalmanKhan #Biggboss15 pic.twitter.com/aWTPA57DxW
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2021
Vidhi Pandya
Twirling in style #VidhiPandya!@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/dNlgDKZGlc
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2021
Akasa Singh
.@AkasaSing, singin gin gin gin... her way into the #BB15.@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/d04nyse2OM
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2021
Simba Nagpal
Aala re aala #SimbaNagpal aala! @BeingSalmanKhan #Biggboss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/Tnk7JC6R77
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2021
Umar Riaz
Here to steal your heart, presenting @UmarRiaz!@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/190m06LkTu
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2021
Afsana Khan
#TitliaanWarga andaaz lekar aayi hain #AfsanaKhan!@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/9GRz4Bc9yR
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2021
Ieshaan Sehgaal
Ieshhh...ghar ki shaan badhaane aaye hain #IeshaanSehgaal! @BeingSalmanKhan #Biggboss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/LkaBi4kglZ
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2021
Donal Bisht
Drop red gorgeous, #DonalBisht is here!@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/oNmMpr7dQz
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2021
Shamita Shetty
View this post on Instagram
Miesha Iyer
Shouting Slayer - Slayer for #MieshaIyer!@BeingSalmanKhan #BB15 #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/TQ5ppY80On
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2021
Nishant Bhat
View this post on Instagram
Sahil Shroff
.@sahilshroff is off to the #BB15 house!@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/BdOYklmUZI
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2021
Pratik Sehajpal
View this post on Instagram
