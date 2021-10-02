The wait is finally over, as we have the confirmed list of contestants who will be participating in Salman Khan hosted, Bigg Boss 15. The housemates who are are all set to fight it out for the trophy looked glam and confident on the premiere night of the show. From Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty to Jay Bhanushali, here’s the full list of Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Jay Bhanushali Is the First Contestant To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

Karan Kundrra

Jay Bhanushali

Vishal Kotian

Tejasswi Prakash

Vidhi Pandya

Akasa Singh

Simba Nagpal

Umar Riaz

Afsana Khan

Ieshaan Sehgaal

Donal Bisht

Shamita Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Miesha Iyer

Nishant Bhat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishant Bhat (@nishantbhat85)

Sahil Shroff

Pratik Sehajpal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Sehajpal (@pratiksehajpal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)