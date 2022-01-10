The latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 15' has made a confirmed announcement that the show is going to be extended for two weeks. In the promo, host Salman Khan informs the housemates that Ticket To Finale will continue and the show is going to be extended for two weeks. Therefore, 'Bigg Boss 15' wil have its grand finale by January-end. Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Says ‘Be a F**king Man’ to Karan Kundrra for Supporting Umar Riaz Over Tejasswi Prakash (Watch Video).

Earlier it was expected to have the finale on January 16. But, now the makers have made an official announcement to extend the show for two weeks, so it will continue till January-end. Meanwhile, a few wild card contestants may enter the house. Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia were supposed to enter as wild card contestants but after Vishal tested positive for Covid-19, his entry has been delayed. Rajiv will also enter after a while. As per the sources, Simba Nagpal was also approached but he was not keen to enter the show again as wild card contestant. Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Jokes About Raj Kundra, Here’s How Shamita Shetty Reacted to It (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Umar Riaz was evicted. Several celebrities entered the show to support the housemates, such as Divya Agarwal, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Geeta Kapur, Debina Bonnerjee and Vishal Singh.

