Salman Khan is known for slamming and joking with the housemates on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar. And well, his same andaaz was seen on the first Bigg Boss 15 WKV too. However, one of the highlights from the night was when the superstar made a reference to Raj Kundra while talking with Nishant Bhat. Khan uttered, "Raj Kundra samajh gaya," to which Shamita Shetty, Raj's sister-in-law's reaction was epic.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)