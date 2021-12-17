Actress Sunny Leone and singer Kanika Kapoor are set to enter the show 'Bigg Boss 15' as a special guest for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode to promote their party number 'Madhuban'. To make it more special the entire garden area in the house is turned into a pool. Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Declares Her Love for Umar Riaz During the Ticket to Finale Task.

Moreover, a beach party has been organised and all the contestants wearing swim outfits will be seen dancing and enjoying mocktails. Sunny asks the contestants to pick up their mocktails and have a nice time. Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai’s Friendship Turns Bitter After the Ticket to Finale Task.

Later, Shamita Shetty performs on the track, 'Chori Pe Chori'. Meanwhile, Sunny gives the contestants some tasks while handling them a beach basketball. 'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

