The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will have a fight for captaincy between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi is keen to become the captain of the house but Shamita votes against Tejasswi. Now Tejasswi asks Shamita the reason behind her behaviour. On this Shamita replies that she wants the captaincy for herself. "I have played my game my way! I have a problem with you being the captain of the house." Tejasswi retorts: "This looks like insecurity." Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Alleges That Simba Nagpal Called Him a ‘Terrorist’ on National TV (Watch Video).

Tejasswi tries to seek help from Karan but he points out the flaw in her outlook, leading to a fight between the two. She further points out that she doesn't need anybody's help and walks away. On the other hand, Pratik begins a fight with Umar and Ieshaan individually ahead of the captaincy task. While he targets Umar during his cooking duties, he starts sledging Ieshaan before the task begins. Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Supports Jay Bhanushali’s ‘Logical Points’ During Eviction Task, Slams Tejasswi Prakash.

The three of them eventually get down to pushing each other to take part in this captaincy task before others. Meanwhile, Jay and Pratik start targeting Afsana as the task continues. However Karan takes the side of Afsana. Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2021 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).