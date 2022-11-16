The most controversial contestant of Bigg Boss 16 Archana Gautam will be at loggerheads with captain Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare over duties. Latest promo shared on the channel Colors' Instagram, shows Archana refusing to do duties in Sajid's captaincy, leaving him fuming. Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss Schools Contestants; Says, ‘By This Time, the Show Usually Trends With Requests for an Extension’.

Archana tells Sajid that those who have less duties he can give more work and she is not here to become labour. To which Sajid angrily said: "Archana out of the kitchen now!" Priyanka Choudhary gets into the fight and tells Archana: "If you can't be a daasi then you cant be a maharani." Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Fight over Food Item.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Later, Archana fights with Shiv Thakare. He is seen telling Archana that she will be crying by the end of the day. Shiv takes all her clothes from the wardrobe and tells her he will burn them. Archana then tells Shiv that if anything happens to her clothes, she will destroy all his wearables. She says, "Tere kapde phaar dungi."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).