Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan's performance in Indore was stopped amid protests over his songs by the members of a political group. The incident took place on Friday (March 17) night at Indore. The performance was a part of the rapper's MC Stan Basti Ka Hasti India tour, where he will be performing across 10 cities, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. MC Stan's Indore Concert Disrupted by Bajrang Dal Members; Fans Support Bigg Boss 16 Winner and Trend 'Public Stands With MC Stan' (Watch Video).

A video is doing the rounds on social media, where some men with orange scarves over their neck took to the stage and said they will not let the rapper pollute the minds of listeners with his songs 'filled with abuse'. Slogans of Jai Shree Ram could be heard in the background. Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Vibes With Kapil Sharma on His Show and Rapper's Performance is Unmissable! (Watch Video).

MC Stan's Gig Interrupted:

In the name of jai shree ram goans are Threatning #MCStan by life which is not at all Acceptable.@IndoreCollector @comindore is this the respect artists should get ? Questions also arises on Indore police Failing to provide a better security PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN pic.twitter.com/25uBkmQMTM — 𝙈𝘾 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙉 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 𝙁𝘾⛓️ (@ItsTeamMCStan) March 18, 2023

The protestors even asked about the hotel, the rapper was staying in and told the concert-goers to come to the hotel if they wanted to see the rapper getting beaten with shoes and also said they would break the set up. According to media reports, Stan's next performance will be in Nagpur. Some reports suggested cancellation of his show in Nagpur following the incident in Indore. After Nagpur, Stan will be performing in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi.

