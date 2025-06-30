Stand-up comedian Maheep Singh, who first grabbed eyeballs after his appearance as a panellist on Samay Raina's controversial show India's Got Latent (IGL) and went viral due to his "Mummy kaisi hain" joke, is back in the news for a different reason. Taking to social media, the 50-year-old comedian shared a video and revealed that his scheduled performance in Dehradun has been cancelled after a group of people staged a protest outside the venue. He shared that the group sent him a video and threatened to cancel his show, claiming that his jokes were inappropriate and vulgar. Rakhi Sawant Throws Chair Onstage After Argument With ‘India’s Got Latent’ Co-Judge Maheep Singh; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Maheep Singh Cancels His Stand-Up Show in Dehradun Over Protests

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday (June 30), Maheep Singh shared a video and revealed that his scheduled show in Dehradun on June 29 was cancelled due to protests. The video gave a glimpse of a few protesters outside the show's venue, protesting against the scheduled event, claiming it should be cancelled as his jokes seemed vulgar to them. He also revealed that the group had even threatened the mall's manager, warning them not to allow the show to happen, or else there would be consequences.

Stand-Up Comedian Maheep Singh Reveals the Reason Behind His Degradun Show’s Cancellation

In his video, Maheep Singh could be saying in Hindi, "Dear friends, my comedy show was supposed to happen in Dehradun on June 29. However, this group made a video and sent it to us, threatening to take action if I came to the show because your comedy is 'vulgar'. They've never seen our videos, but somehow, they felt that it was vulgar."

He added, "They even threatened the manager of the mall where the show was supposed to happen which is why we had to cancel the show. They belong to a prominent group which also includes the name of a God, which is why we ve myted that part." ‘See You on the Tour’: Samay Raina Announces Comeback Tour Following the ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy.

As of now, no legal action has been taken against the group.

